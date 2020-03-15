STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Buckle up: Madhya Pradesh Assembly to face floor test on Monday

As many as 22 Congress MLAs, including six ministers, tendered their resignation from the legislative Assembly on March 10.

Published: 15th March 2020 02:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2020 02:07 AM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

BHOPAL: The floor test in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly will be held on March 16, state Governor Lalji Tandon said.

This comes after a BJP delegation met the Governor on Saturday and requested him to conduct a floor test in the Assembly. BJP leaders Gopal Bhargava, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Narottam Mishra, and Bhupendra Singh were part of the delegation that met the Governor.

Also read: Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath writes to Amit Shah, seeks 'release' of rebel Congress MLAs

"Our delegation comprises up of fellow partymen met Governor, 22 MLAs have resigned. We have submitted a letter to the Governor and demanded a floor test for Kamal Nath-led government before the commencement of the Budget session of the Assembly," Chouhan told reporters.

"Kamal Nath-led government is in minority now. The government does not have any constitutional authority to run the state. They are not having the power to take decisions. They should first pass the confidence motion in the Assembly," he said.

The legislators sent their resignation letters soon after Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the Congress. Scindia later went on to join the BJP.

Congress has been witnessing an internal turf war in Madhya Pradesh since the party formed a government in the state in 2018.

