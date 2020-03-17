Authorities in Bihar starts sanitization of public transport amid coronavirus scare

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Transport Secretary-cum-Divisional Commissioner of Patna, Sanjay Kumar Aggarwal on Tuesday chairing a meeting with officials of bus, taxi operators, associations and BSRTC, has asked them to take full precautions to prevent coronavirus.

He ordered all bus, taxi operators and other three-wheeler drivers in the state to ensure that they keep sanitizers in their vehicles and spray them before the passengers board and sanitize the passenger's hands.

ALSO READ| Bihar Epidemic Disease Regulations-2020 enforced to tame coronavirus outbreak

Aggarwal also directed to remove curtains from all buses till further orders to prevent infection and ensure compliance of cleanliness. He said that only after the situation is normal, the curtain will be reinstalled in the buses.

He inspected and monitored the sanitizing acts of buses and several autos of the Bihar State Road Transport Corporation. He said that precautions are necessary to tame the outbreak. He educated the motorists on how to make a solution of 10 grams of bleaching powder in 1 litre of water to clean the vehicle with a cloth.

ALSO READ| Coronavirus effect: Platform ticket price increased at 12 railway stations in Bihar

He also advised drivers to wipe their hands with a bottle of dettol solution or spray. Each bus operator was asked to clean his or her passengers' hands with a spray.