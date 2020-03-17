STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Now, travel ban from Europe, Britain imposed

India also announced mandatory quarantine of at least 14 days for passengers coming from or transiting through UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait.

Published: 17th March 2020 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Police officials checking foreign tourists with the help of flash thermometer at the Ernakulam Junction railway station (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Sumi Sukanaya Dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Days after India suspended all visas except for a few categories to firewall itself against the dreaded coronavirus, it further tightened travel restrictions on Monday, imposing blanket restrictions of fliers from the European Union and Britain. “Travel of passengers from member countries of the European Union, the European Free Trade Association, Turkey and the United Kingdom to India is prohibited with effect from March 18. No airline shall board a passenger from these nations to India with effect from 1200 GMT on March 18.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus: Foreigners face ostracism in Kerala

The airline shall enforce this at the port of initial departure,” an advisory from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare read. In fact, the EU itself proposed closing its borders to non-essential travel. “The less travel, the more we can contain the virus. Therefore... I propose to the heads of state and governments to introduce temporary restriction on non-essential travel to the European Union,” EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said. India also announced mandatory quarantine of at least 14 days for passengers coming from or transiting through UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait.

“This will come into effect from 1200 GMT on 18th March 2020 at the port of first departure,” the advisory read. With the number of confirmed coronavirus cases reaching 114 in India, including the first one reported from Orissa, the Centre on Monday proposed detailed social distancing measures that included urging states to close down all schools, universities, theaters, swimming pools, gyms and museums till March 31 and “exploring the possibility of postponing all examinations”.

To deal with examinations, the government suggested they ought to be conducted after ensuring a distance of at least one metre amongst students. The best way, of course, would be to ask students to stay at home and pursue online education for now.

ALSO READ | Hassan scientist part of EU’s corona vaccine research team

“Social distancing is a nonpharmaceutical infection prevention and control intervention implemented to avoid or decrease contact between those who are infected with a disease causing pathogen and those who are not, so as to stop or slow down the rate and extent of disease transmission in a community,” the health ministry’s advisory said. It (social distancing) eventually leads to decrease in spread, morbidity and mortality due to the disease, the advisory added.

Employers, edu institutes, restaurants asked to enforce social distancing measures

The government has asked private sector employers to allow employees to work from home wherever feasible and also advised that meetings, as far as possible, should be done through video conferences. Social distancing measures, public health experts have said, are the most effective way of breaking the contagion chain and could limit the number of transmission significantly. “Measures like quarantining effected and suspect people and aggressive social distancing could bring the total number of likely coronavirus cases in India by 62 per cent,” Dr Tarun Bhatnagar, a researcher with the National Institute of Epidemiology under the Indian Council for Medical Research, said.

Details of the analysis Bhatanagar has done along with others are set to be published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research by the ICMR. Meanwhile, the advisory by the Centre said all meetings involving large number of people should be minimised or rescheduled, restaurants should ensure hand washing protocol and proper cleanliness of frequently touched surfaces and distancing between tables and encourage open air seating.

China to withdraw med staff from Wuhan

China on Monday announced plans for an orderly withdrawal of thousands of medical staff deployed in the then coronavirus epicentre of Wuhan city, since the outbreak has almost seen its end in the country. The final call will be taken after a month. Over 30,000 medical personnel and staff from the military had been deployed in the city

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak European Union Britain United Kingdom
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp