STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Maharashtra goes under partial shut down; 50 per cent people allowed to work in offices

He also said that any person, who is home-quarantined and not following government and health department directives, will be forcefully hospitalised.

Published: 18th March 2020 08:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 08:56 PM   |  A+A-

People wearing masks as a precautionary measure in the wake of coronavirus as they walk outside The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, in Mumbai on Tuesday

People wearing masks as a precautionary measure in the wake of coronavirus as they walk outside The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo| PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: In the outbreak of the coronavirus, Maharashtra government declared the partial shutdown on Wednesday, allowing only 50 per cent people to work in offices.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had called for a meeting of various departments to review the situation in backdrop of COVID-19 and discuss measures to contain its spread. In Maharashtra, total 42 coronavirus positive cases are detected that is highest in the country.

ALSO READ| FIR in Maharashtra's Thane over advertisement of 'coronavirus-curing' mattress

Thackeray said that the 50 per cent staffers will work in office every day. "The staffers will work alternatively. The public transport like train, metro and buses will be also run on this same 50 per cent principle basis. The passengers in BEST buses will not be allowed to stand and travel any more. The safe distance will be kept between the two passengers in buses. The schools are shut so the buses of the schools will be used to ferry the general passengers. It will help to ease the crowd," Thackeray said.

He also issued the directives for the shops and establishments. "The shops will be kept open at specific timing, some are at noon while rest on at evening. Crowded market won't be allowed to functions 24x7 anymore. They will have to also fix the timing and day to do business," said Thackeray.

The Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur police has issued the order to shut down the bars, live orchestra, pubs and other amusement activities.

ALSO READ| Maharashtra to open seven more labs for coronavirus testing as cases in state rise to 42

He also said that any person, who is home-quarantined and not following government and health department directives, will be forcefully hospitalised to protect other's lives in view of spreading of coronavirus.

"Some people and traders are doing the stockpiling of the essentials commodities and goods, if in the raid and surprise inspection, if we get this stockpiled goods, then the strict actions will be taken against them," said Thackeray.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra government Coronavirus COVID 19 Uddhav Thackeray Maharashtra coronavirus Maharashtra lockdown
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A volunteer sprays disinfectants in a DTC bus in the wake of coronavirus at Sunehri Pul bus depot,in New Delhi.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus in Karnataka: Cases rise, state to be under lockdown till March end
Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo| PTI)
How is Congress tackling rebel MLAs holed up in Karnataka?
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp