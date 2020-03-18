COVID-19: Maharashtra goes under partial shut down; 50 per cent people allowed to work in offices

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

MUMBAI: In the outbreak of the coronavirus, Maharashtra government declared the partial shutdown on Wednesday, allowing only 50 per cent people to work in offices.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had called for a meeting of various departments to review the situation in backdrop of COVID-19 and discuss measures to contain its spread. In Maharashtra, total 42 coronavirus positive cases are detected that is highest in the country.

Thackeray said that the 50 per cent staffers will work in office every day. "The staffers will work alternatively. The public transport like train, metro and buses will be also run on this same 50 per cent principle basis. The passengers in BEST buses will not be allowed to stand and travel any more. The safe distance will be kept between the two passengers in buses. The schools are shut so the buses of the schools will be used to ferry the general passengers. It will help to ease the crowd," Thackeray said.

He also issued the directives for the shops and establishments. "The shops will be kept open at specific timing, some are at noon while rest on at evening. Crowded market won't be allowed to functions 24x7 anymore. They will have to also fix the timing and day to do business," said Thackeray.

The Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur police has issued the order to shut down the bars, live orchestra, pubs and other amusement activities.

He also said that any person, who is home-quarantined and not following government and health department directives, will be forcefully hospitalised to protect other's lives in view of spreading of coronavirus.

"Some people and traders are doing the stockpiling of the essentials commodities and goods, if in the raid and surprise inspection, if we get this stockpiled goods, then the strict actions will be taken against them," said Thackeray.