Curfew imposed in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district as nine test positive for coronavirus

JAIPUR: Curfew has been imposed in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district after three doctors of a private hospital along with six others tested positive for coronavirus. Before his report was found positive, the doctors along with its staff had been treating many patients and now 25 suspects have also been identified and kept in isolation.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the administration has now sealed the boundaries of the entire Bhilwara district. The health department has also started a door-to-door survey through 300 teams in 80 thousand houses of Bhilwara city in hope of identifying suspects and preventing the virus from infecting more people.

In this survey, information is being sought about all the people who visited the affected private hospital in the last 15 days. All this has been done because the doctors met many patients before getting to know that they have been nfected with coronavirus, due to which everyone is being screened.

Additional Chief Secretary (Medical, Health and Family Welfare) Rohit Kumar Singh said that Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) have started working on a war footing as soon as information on Bhilwara case was received.

"All patients who have come to the hospital in the last 14 days are being identified by making contact lists and screening," he said. He also informed that RRTs from Udaipur district have also been summoned in order to make all public places like hospitals, railway stations, bus stations and religious places in Bhilwara district infection-free.

He added, "Samples of 25 patients found suspicious have been brought to Jaipur. Out of these 25, 10 samples have been found to be negative in their investigation, while there is still no clear conclusion about 15 other samples."

Singh informed that the door to door survey is being conducted in Bhilwara by 300 teams of ANM, ASHA, Anganwadi workers and nursing students. So far, about 1.25 lakh people have been surveyed in 25 thousand houses in rural and urban areas.

After the curfew was declared in the Bhilwara Municipal Council area, police and administrative officials started shutting down the market. The private hospital named Brijesh Bangar Hospital where the doctors used to work has now been completely sealed in Bhilwara. All employees of this hospital will also be screened now.

At the same time, 506 people who came in contact with the Corona-infected doctors in the last 15 days will also be screened. Significantly, 25 patients have been found suspicious in the city, MGH Superintendent Dr. Arun Gaur says that most of the admitted people have complaints of pneumonia, cough and cold. They have been admitted as a precautionary measure.

State Health Minister Raghu Sharma admitted," The situation in Bhilwara is grim which is why curfew has been imposed and borders of Bhilwara district have been sealed."