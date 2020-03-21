Janata Curfew: Brakes on journey as no passenger train to run on March 22

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In view of the Janata Curfew call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, the Indian Railways has cancelled all long-distance mail and express trains originating between 4 am and 10 pm on the day. According to a statement by the Railway Board, the services of around 1,300 trains will be hit. “However, the trains already on the run at 7 am on Sunday would be allowed to arrive at their destinations,” the statement read.



The Railway Board said all passenger trains originating between the midnight of March 21 till 10 pm would also remain cancelled. “Around 2,400 services are likely to be affected. If the trains are running empty, they might be terminated earlier than their destination,” the statement read. Also, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has ordered the cancellation of all onboard catering services in all mail and express trains until further notice.



Apart from the cancellation of the passenger and long distance trains, the railways has also lessened the frequency of sub-urban trains in Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and Secunderabad. “Services shall be reduced to bare minimum level only to cater to essential travel requirement keeping in view that the day falls on a holiday,” the statement read.



The railways has made arrangements like food and refreshments for passengers at waiting halls and rooms so as not to let overcrowding happen. Also, arrangements have been made to ensure that there is hassle free refund of cancelled tickets. Zonal railways have been instructed to monitor the situation at stations and order special trains, wherever needed, to clear the rush of passengers. The railway on Friday cancelled 90 more trains, taking the total number of trains cancelled to 245.