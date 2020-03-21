STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Why Kamal Nath gave up Madhya Pradesh fight?

Kamal Nath seems to have surrendered by resigning from his post, thus paving the passage for BJP to return to power in just 15 months of loss of power in the central Indian state.

Published: 21st March 2020 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Shivraj Singh Chouhan with Kamal Nath at his residence in Bhopal. (Photo | PTI )

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: On Thursday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath had maintained that the ‘googly’ bowled by his predecessor Shivraj Singh Chouhan will turn ‘wide’ and will not be able to dismiss him. 
Just a few hours later, on Friday afternoon, the septuagenarian politician, whose career spans around four decades, had retired hurt to the pavillion.

He seems to have surrendered by resigning from his post, thus paving the passage for BJP to return to power in just 15 months of loss of power in the central Indian state. Was Nath’s Thursday confidence real or was he just putting up brave face despite knowing that the possibility of his government surviving the coup actuated by the resignations of Jyotiraditya Scindia and 22 loyalist MLAs was nearly impossible?

ALSO READ: Dubbed as Indira Gandhi's 'third son', Kamal Nath swept away by new political equations in MP

According to sources within the state Congress, the Thursday’s Supreme Court directions of proving majority through floor test in the Vidhan Sabha on Friday and empty handed return of ex-CM Digvijaya Singh from Bengaluru, seems to have prompted Nath to finally call it quits.

According to party insiders, Nath hoped that Singh would be able to win back 8-10 rebels with ministerial offers, particularly those loyal to the ex-CM (including Aidal Singh Kansana and Bisahu Lal Singh), but his plans fell flat. “Nath was in talks with 8-10 BJP MLAs also, but the idea seemed to have not worked, as the saffron party MLAs finally made their minds not to help the CM’s plans of turning the table on the BJP.

ALSO READ: Dismantling elected governments a habit of the BJP: Gehlot on Kamal Nath's resignation

The BJP legislators, seemed to have backed out at the last moment particularly as they saw their own party easily forming next government in the days to come,” said a leader.Importantly, inputs about some Congress MLAs (who remained loyal to Congress) possibly being in touch with the rebels and the BJP, also could have been behind his decision of quitting without facing the floor test. There was also a possibility of the Congress appealing the top court’s Thursday direction, but the possibility of him not being able to run an unstable government for long is also being seen as a reason to resign.

What happened since Thursday evening

  •  On Thursday evening, an SC bench ordered a floor test by the Kamal Nath government to prove majority.
  •  On Thursday late night, Assembly Speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati accepted resignations of 16 remaining rebel Congress MLAs, which meant Congress was in minority with 92 seats. Support of seven allied MLAs too could not take to simple majority figure of 104, while BJP with 107 MLAs was in majority.
  •  Friday at 2 am, Vidhan Sabha reconvened for floor test between 2 pm and 5 pm.
  •  At 11 am, BJP suffers jolt as Speaker accepts resignation of one of its MLAs Sharad Kol, despite the MLA having submitted in written to the Speaker on March 17 to not accept his March 6 resignation.
  •  Two hours before the floor test, CM Kamal Nath resigns. 
  •  BJP now awaits nod from central leadership to decide on when to form the government and who will lead the new government. 
  •  Pradeep Jaiswal, the mining minister in the outgoing Congress government and one of the four independents supporting the Congress announces support to whoever forms next government. BJP leader Arvind Bhadoria claims two BSP MLAs, lone SP MLA and three other independents will also back the BJP.
Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kamal Nath Madhya Pradesh Crisis
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp