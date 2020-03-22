STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus: All passenger trains, metro, inter-state bus services suspended till March 31, complete lockdown in 75 districts

The decisions have been taken at a high-level meeting attended by chief secretaries of all states and the cabinet secretary and the principal secretary to the prime minister.

Published: 22nd March 2020

Trains stand parked at a deserted railway station during 'Janata curfew' in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre and state governments have decided to completely lock down 75 districts across the country where coronavirus cases have been reported. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting attended by chief secretaries of all states, the cabinet secretary and the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister.

In another move, Centre has decided to shut the services of all Metro trains across the country including Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Bangalore and others till March 31.

Seventy districts that have reported confirmed coronavirus cases or deaths will run only essential public services till that date, said a government press release. The new measures were announced as millions in the country put themselves under a 14-hour long voluntary curfew, acting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to "add tremendous strength to the fight" against the disease

“Amid the current global pandemic of the Corona Virus, for containing its further spread through inter-personal proximity, it has been decided to close down metro rail services on all operational networks across the country till 31st March 2020. 

D S Mishra, Secretary Housing has in a message to all MD’s today, has said, that this is being done in continuation of the closing down of metro services on 22nd March 2020 on the day of Janta Curfew. This will help in breaking the chain of further infection of COVID-19, he added. 

All MD’s have been urged to kindly inform the public about the matter.

Earlier, the railway had decided to cancel all passenger train services on Indian Railways including Premium trains, Mail/Express trains, Passenger trains and Suburban Trains, till the 2400hrs of 31.03.2020. 

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 341 while the death toll climbed to seven on Sunday.

Millions of people across the country stayed indoors and streets wore a deserted look on Sunday following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for a 'Janta curfew' to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed over 13,000 lives worldwide.

