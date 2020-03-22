STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai local train services to stop from Sunday midnight till March 31

The Mumbai suburban rail network operates more than 3,000 services everyday, facilitating people to reach their workplaces, he said.

Published: 22nd March 2020 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 02:57 PM

File Photo of Mumbai Local. | AFP

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai, also knows as the city that never sleeps, finally braces for a virtual lockdown as local train services will stop from Sunday midnight till March 31 in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus.

However, BEST bus services will continue in the metropolis to facilitate movement of staff of the essential services, a state government official said.

In an unprecedented move, the railways on Sunday announced suspension of all its passenger services from March 22 midnight to March 31 midnight and said only goods trains will run during the period.

Nearly 80 lakh people use the suburban trains in Mumbai everyday, a Central Railway official said.

ALSO READ | All passenger, express trains cancelled till March 31: Railways

The Maharashtra government was also contemplating the possibility of suspension of local train services.

"Several medical staff and other essential services employees travel by suburban local trains.

Hence, we were worried of how to manage the movement of our staff.

Bus services will continue to operate in Mumbai, which is manageable and affordable as well," a state government official said.

TAGS
Mumbai local train lockdown coronavirus
