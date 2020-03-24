STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

30,000 foreign returnees placed under isolation in Punjab

Amarinder Singh said all-out efforts were being made to trace the remaining foreign returned people. Constant monitoring was in progress to keep a check on any new entrants.

Published: 24th March 2020 08:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 08:27 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus| A medic stands outside an isolation ward. (Photo| PTI)

A medic stands outside an isolation ward. (Photo| PTI)

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: A day after imposing statewide curfew to tackle coronavirus in Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said over 94,000 NRIs have returned to the state and most of them have been traced and 30,000 of them placed in isolation.

Announcing a series of measures to ease the problems faced by the people owing to the curfew, he said it was essential to minimise the hassles faced by the residents.

He said the new curfew guidelines would be implemented strictly under the overall supervision of the Deputy Commissioners (DCs), who would ensure that the people have access to essential supplies and services.

It was imperative to maintain social distance, and also to trace and test all those who had returned from corona-affected countries, said the Chief Minister.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES ON CORONAVIRUS HERE

He said all-out efforts were being made to trace the remaining foreign returned people. Constant monitoring was in progress to keep a check on any new entrants.

Strict action was being taken with prosecution under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code of those found violating the curfew, the Chief Minister said. A close watch was being kept on the 48,000 people under home quarantine to prevent them from moving out under any circumstances.

In case of violation of home quarantine, the sarpanch or village head has been told to report it to the area magistrate or call the police on 112.

Stressing that he understood the problems of the people in the prevailing conditions, the Chief Minister said DCs had been asked to ensure door-to-door delivery of essential commodities, such as groceries, milk, fruits and vegetables, through pre-identified hawkers.

The DCs will disseminate the phone numbers for home delivery and also give permission, where needed, for temporarily going out for medical aid and essential goods.

To check over-crowding and ensure that spatial distance is maintained at the shops permitted to open, the Chief Minister said it has been decided that these should be under the supervision of one-two policemen.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Coronavirus isolation Punjab foreign returnees
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police sending out the people who arrived late at Chennai mofussil bus terminus (EPS/P Jawahar)
As Tamil Nadu slips into lockdown, around 2 lakh people leave the city in a day
A busy TASMAC shop at Egmore;
Alcohol tops Chennaiites' priority list, long queues outside TASMAC stores before lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp