Railways in Bihar losing Rs 9 crore per day after cancellation of trains over COVID-19

Thousands of vendors who were selling items in trains or on the platforms and outside stations have also lost their livelihoods.

Published: 25th March 2020 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

Trains are seen parked at Guwahati Railway Station yard after lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Guwahati

Representational image. (Photo|ANI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: With the cancellation of all mail, express and passengers trains originating and passing through the jurisdiction of East Central Railway (ECR), which is headquartered at Hajipur in Bihar, the railways is staring at a loss of around Rs 9 crore per day.

According to official sources, a total of 274 mail and express trains and 389 passengers trains under the jurisdiction of the ECR have been cancelled with effect from March 22 to 23 respectively in a move to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infection due to close proximity amongst passengers.

Chief spokesperson of ECR, Rajesh Kumar, told The New Indian Express that on an average 8 lakh passengers used to book tickets every day.

"The ECR has been making an approximate earning of Rs 9 crores daily from passenger services. As we have cancelled all passenger trains, our loss of revenue per day is around Rs 9 crore," he said.

If the cancellation of all trains continued throughout the 21-day lockdown period till midnight on April 14, the ECR will suffer a total loss of Rs 189 crore.

