Bihar records two new cases of coronavirus, number of people under observation reaches 1456

In the last few days, the total number of passengers enrolled for medical surveillance on Thursday rose to 1456 from 909 on Tuesday and 1228 on Wednesday.

Published: 26th March 2020 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

Social activists hand sanitize people, who came out to buy the essentials during the lockdown throughout the country, to contain the spread of coronavirus in Patna

Social activists hand sanitize people, who came out to buy the essentials during the lockdown throughout the country, to contain the spread of coronavirus in Patna. (Photo| ANI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar recorded two fresh cases of COVID-19 as a woman and her kid from Munger have been tested positive and brought under quarantine in Patna taking the state-wide taly to six, according to officials.

Also, the number of people, who are being enrolled for observation as suspected cases of COVID-19 infection in the state, is growing up at an alarming rate.

In the last few days, the total number of passengers enrolled for medical surveillance on Thursday rose to 1456 from 909 on Tuesday and 1228 on Wednesday. In the last 12 hours, 228 new passengers were added in total count for placing them under observation.

ALSO READ| COVID-19: Rajnath Singh holds review meeting to check lockdown preparedness

As per official figures, only 520 passengers were enrolled on March 22 for placing them under surveillance in their homes. The number of such cases rose to 537 passengers on March 23.

Besides the two fresh cases, the results of sample tests of 45 other suspected are awaited. The number of persons screened has also increased from 3,73,677 on Wednesday to 3,91,613 in the state till Thursday afternoon.

The highest number of 215 passengers have been placed under surveillance from Gopalganj district followed by 173 in Muzaffarpur, 159 in Siwan, 109 in Bhgalapur and 100 from Patna. Siwan and Gopalganj are two districts in Bihar from where highest number of residents go overseas for work including the Gulf countries and send huge remittances to districts in foreign currencies.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES OF COVID-19

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary (Health) Sanjay Kumar said that 162 passengers completed 14 days of observation. The state health department has started converting the Nalanda Medical College and hospital into a specialised centre of coronavirus treatment management-cum-Quarantine Centre.

