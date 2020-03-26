STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Bihar govt releases Rs 100 crore for migrants back in state, stuck elsewhere

Apart from this, the Bihar government has also directed officials to set up disaster help centres across the state to help people affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Published: 26th March 2020 02:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: The Bihar government on Thursday released Rs 100 crore from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to assist Bihari migrants who have returned to the state or are stuck in other states amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

Migrants who returned to Bihar from other states will be provided food with the money sanctioned by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

Officials of the state government are contacting the governments of Delhi, Punjab and other states to ensure food and safe accommodation for Bihari migrants.

Apart from this, the Bihar government has also directed officials to set up disaster help centres across the state to help people affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, the leader of opposition in the state assembly Tejashawi Yadav requested CM Nitish Kumar to help 250 daily labourers from West Champaran who are struck in Mohali in Punjab for the last two days and facing a starvation like situation.

