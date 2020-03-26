STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Manipur COVID-19 patient recovering very fast, says doctor 

She can breathe without the help of an oxygen mask and is also having food on her own, said Th Bhimo Singh, the director of the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences.

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By PTI

IMPHAL: The 23-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur is recovering very fast, a senior health official said on Wednesday.

The woman, a resident of Thangmeiband Lourung Purel Leikai area in Imphal West district, had recently returned from the UK and was tested positive on Tuesday.

She can breathe without the help of an oxygen mask and is also having food on her own, said Th Bhimo Singh, the director of the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS).

All her family members have tested negative for COVID-19, officials at the hospital said.

However, three post-graduate medical students at the JNIMS have been sent to quarantine, they said, without divulging any details.

The decision to send these students, two of whom are pursuing surgery and another general medicine, to quarantine was taken following an emergency meeting of the COVID-19 Control Committee and other head of departments of the hospital, said medical superintendent T Taken Singh.

Two of the students have been sent to the State Quarantine Centre in Khuman Lampak and one of them has been shifted to the top floor of the ladies hostel in the JNIMS complex, officials said.

The mother of one of the students has also been sent to the state quarantine centre, they said.

On Tuesday night, health workers along with police personnel sanitised the JNIMS complex where the Northeast region's first COVID-19 patient is undergoing treatment.

