STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Government taking all steps to deliver essentials during COVID-19 lockdown: Puducherry CM

CM V Narayanasamy further said that international tourists had left Puducherry but people who worked in tourist places like Auroville are under quarantine.

Published: 27th March 2020 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

The Chief Minister received medical equipment and other medical essentials worth Rs 40 lakhs donated by Karaikal Marg Port.

The Chief Minister received medical equipment and other medical essentials worth Rs 40 lakhs donated by Karaikal Marg Port.

By Express News Service

KARAIKAL: Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said that the government was taking steps to provide
essentials at the doorstep of people during the national lockdown period.

He was in Karaikal on Thursday to monitor the preventive measures undertaken there. Addressing media persons, he appealed to the people to strictly stay indoors and not step out of their houses unnecessarily.

"The Puducherry government and district administration, and Karaikal district administration are taking steps to deliver the essentials such as milk, vegetables, and groceries at your doorstep," he said.

COVID-19 LIVE | Andamans reports 2nd case as India tally nears 700

Social distancing was followed at the meeting held in District Collectorate. Chief Minister, department ministers, elected representatives and officials sat in chairs which were placed about two to three feet away from each other. They also washed hands before entering the Collectorate premises.

The CM further said that international tourists had left Puducherry but people who worked in tourist places like Auroville are under quarantine.

According to officials, 1200 people, including 515 who worked in tourist places are under quarantine. As many as 334 people from Karaikal district have  returned, and 185 people are under quarantine.

Four samples which were sent for testing came negative.

A total of 624 foreign-returnees in Mahe are under home quarantine while three are under isolation. An older woman from Mahe who had earlier tested positive has reportedly recovered. Twenty-four people from Yanam are under home quarantine and one person is receiving treatment a hospital in Kakinada.

COVID-19: Highest virus fatality in a day, but India not in community transmission list yet

Narayanasamy further said that Puduehrry's fight against Coronavirus is inevitable due to its connections with European countries like France, Asian countries and gulf countries. He thanked employees of various departments such as health, police, revenue, electricity, sanitation, municipal and commune panchayat for
their service.

CM receives medical equipment worth Rs 40 lakh

The Chief Minister received medical equipment and other medical essentials worth Rs 40 lakhs donated by Karaikal Marg Port. The port's Assistant Vice President G Rajeswar Reddy and Chief Operating Officer Vijay Nicodemus handed over four ventilators worth Rs 20 lakhs and medicine materials and materials such as gloves, sanitisers, and hand rubs worth about Rs 20 lakhs.

Don't hoard commodities, traders warned 

He also asked traders not to hoard commodities and hike the prices during this period. "I request the traders not to seek profits as we are going through a global catastrophe and sell our people with quality commodities," he added .

Health and Fisheries Minister Malladi Krishna Rao, Social Welfare and Port Minister M Kandasamy, Agriculture Minister R Kamalakannan, Neravy-TR Pattinam MLA A Geetha, Karaikal North MLA PRN Thirumurugan, Ariankuppam MLA T Djeamourthy, Karaikal District Collector Arjun Sharma, and Karaikal Senior Superintendent of Police Mahesh Kumar Barnwal joined him in the stakeholder meeting on Thursday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Coronavirus pandemic Puducherry CM
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp