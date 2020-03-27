People in Punjab, Chandigarh want curfew passes for walks, taking pets out and barbers

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The 'VIP culture' does not seem to take a back seat in Punjab and Chandigarh despite the curfew in both places in the 21-day national lock down due to COVID-19. The city authorities are flooded with requests from certain people for curfew passes - to take their dog for a walk or for their own morning or evening walks or getting the barber home for a haircut and shaving.

A senior functionary of the government on the condition of anonymity said that the public does not seem to understand the gravity of the situation as we have been getting 'funny' requests from the people for curfew passes.

Some of the requests were from people with pet dogs who could not take them out for walks, and were agitated by it.

"So people have been calling up officers of the concerned deputy commissioners asking them for curfew passes to go for their daily walks. There were requests from daily joggers as well who wanted to jog at least six kilometres per day. One of the requests from a person was that he wouldn't be able to live if he couldn't exercise everyday. Therefore, he wanted to put his equipment in the park and be allowed to access it for two hours per day," he said.

Another a senior official added that the people with such requests did not understand the seriousness of the issue and pointed out that they should be supporting the authorities in this time of crises.

He said that even many politicians requested they be given curfew passes so that they can go out and take stock of ground situation.

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

One official said that he got a call from a senior citizen who wanted a packet of Choco chips be arranged for his grandson.

The government has claimed that they had issued curfew passes only to vegetable vendors, chemists associations and ration shops only for the supply of essential items at the doorsteps of residents and nobody else.

The Gurugram Police Commissioner yesterday issued an order exempting domestic helps from the lockdown restrictions.

"Professionals whose services are required for essential maintenance of residences, apartments, buildings, repair of appliances and smooth running of electricity will be allowed free movement either on foot or vehicles.

The list of beneficiaries includes electricians, plumbers, lift technicians, air conditioner mechanics, TV mechanics, LPG suppliers, security guards and domestic helpers.’’

Shortly after, the Police and Municipal Corporation clarified that maids were allowed only for senior citizens staying alone or those with disability and not for others.