Tatas pledge Rs 1,500 crore to win war against coronavirus pandemic

Tata Trusts Chairman Ratan N. Tata said that the current situation in India and across the world is of grave concern and needs immediate action.

Published: 28th March 2020 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

Ace industrialist Ratan Tata

Ace industrialist Ratan Tata (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: In one of the biggest gestures of corporate benevolence, the Tata Trusts on Saturday announced an amount of Rs 500 crore to fight the COVID-19 pandemic raging around the world.

"In this exceptionally difficult period, I believe that urgent emergency resources need to be deployed to cope with the needs of fighting the COVID-19 crisis, which is one of the toughest challenges the human race will face," Tata said.

He made a pledge to protect and empower all affected communities with a commitment of Rs 500 crore for waging the "war against virus".

The amount would be used for personal protective equipment for the medical personnel on the frontlines, respiratory systems for treating increasing cases, testing kits to increase per capita testing, setting up modular treatment facilities for infected patients, and knowledge management and training of health workers plus the general public.

He said that Tata Trusts, Tata Sons and Tata Group companies are joined by committed local and global partners and the government to fight this crisis on a united public health collaboration platform which will strive to reach sections that are underprivileged and deprived.

Meanwhile, Tata Sons announces an additional Rs. 1,000 Crores support towards COVID-19 and related activities. "We are deeply grateful and have immense respect for every person of member organisations who have risked their lives and safety to fight this pandemic," Tata said in a statement.

