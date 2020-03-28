STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

West Bengal migrant labourers who returned to village  quarantine themselves on tree branches

They arranged seven charpayas and mosquito-nets. Fearing attack by elephants, they decided to avoid the ground under the tree.

Published: 28th March 2020 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 10:18 PM   |  A+A-

The migrant labourers quarantined themselves on a baniyan tree. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Setting a unique example of self-awareness, seven tribal migrant labourers, who returned to Purulia district from Chennai, quarantined themselves one banyan and two mango trees.

Since their families live in a single-room mud-hut, they realised their presence at home might invite danger to their family members. None of them entered their village.

They arranged seven charpayas and mosquito-nets. Fearing attack by elephants, they decided to avoid the ground under the tree. They tied the charpayas to the branches of the huge tree and have been staying there since last Monday.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES ON COVID-19 HERE

All seven labourers are from Bhangidih village, located in the foothills of Ayodhya hills in Balarampur police station area. "We boarded a train from Chennai on Saturday last week. We arrived Kharagpur next day and underwent a medical check-up. Though the doctors found none of us contracted coronavirus but advised us for self-quarantine for 14 days. We arrived outside our village on Monday, but did not enter there," said Bijay Singh.

Bijay and others contacted their friends who helped them to arrange seven charpayas and mosquito-nets. "Since this is a season and all nearby fields are full of food grains, there are chances of attacks by elephants. We decided to avoid the ground and shift to the branches of the tree," said Bimal Singh Sardar, another labourer of the group.   

The food is supplied to them by their families. "But we are not allowing them to come close to us. They keep the cooked food under the tree, we climb down and eat. We are not even allowing our family members to wash the utensils. We wash it using soap and keep it back on the ground before we climb up again," said Ranjit Singh Sardar.

The other villagers came forward to save the seven of their neighbours from the attack of wild animals and python. "Leopard, bear and wolf are often seen in the forests of the hills. We are keeping a vigil every night with bow and arrow to protect them,’" Judhistir Singh.

Dhrubapada Shandilya, the block development officer of Balarampur, said no complement was enough for the seven men. "We are also thinking how the local administration can help them," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus West Bengal COVID-19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Youngest coronavirus case in India: Infant of seven months from Kashmir
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp