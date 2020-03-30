STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Akhilesh Yadav slams Yogi govt over spraying migrant workers with 'disinfectant'

According to the report, the incident took place in Bareilly and several migrants including women and children complained of burning sensation in their eyes.

Published: 30th March 2020 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav

Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday targeted the Yogi Adityanath government over allegedly spraying a group of migrants returning to their homes in Uttar Pradesh with "chemicals" to sanitise them.

WATCH|Disinfecting chemical sprayed on migrants on return to UP

"The spraying of chemicals on migrants to sanitise them has raised some questions. Has the World Health Organisation given any direction in this regard? How do you treat the burning sensation caused by the chemicals? What arrangements are there for people to change out of wet clothes? What alternatives are being provided for the food that gets wet due to the spraying?," Yadav tweeted.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also tagged a news report along with the tweet which showed a group of people sitting on the road being sprayed with a liquid which the article claimed was a chemical.

TAGS
Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav Migrant labourers Coronavirus COVID-19
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
