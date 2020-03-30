STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Focus on taking care of people, not trolling: TMC MP Derek O'Brien on COVID-19 crisis

TMC leader Derek O'Brien also reached out to DMK's MK Stalin, Shiv Sena's Aditya Thackeray and other parties on the migrant's issue.

Published: 30th March 2020 12:07 PM

Trinamool MP Derek O' Brien. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: TMC MP Derek O'Brien on Monday said the need of the hour is to focus on the needs of people instead of trolling and spreading fake news.

In a statement, the Rajya Sabha leader and national spokesperson of the party said this was time when every institution of the country and its citizens must come together.

COVID-19 LIVE | 6th person succumbs to coronavirus in Gujarat; India death toll 31

"We are in a national crisis. Citizens and government, Centre and states, all parties and institutions: we are in this together. In such a critical hour, disappointing to see the usual trolls resort to #FakeNews, the lowest level of political propaganda. Please desist, at least till COVID-19 is defeated. Let us focus on taking care of those who need it the most," he said.

VIEW GALLERY | 'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown

TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had recently written to 18 chief ministers to take care of the migrants from the state.

The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,024 and the death toll touched 27 after two fresh deaths were reported on Sunday evening in the country, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Comments

