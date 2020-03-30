STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Why are all wives getting pregnant: Uttar Pradesh officer asks man buying medicines amid COVID-19 lockdown

A senior district official in Rae Bareli allegedly rebuked and threatened a youth who had gone out to buy medicines for his pregnant wife.

Published: 30th March 2020 08:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 08:26 PM   |  A+A-

Migrants walk near Delhi-Ghaziabad road while returning to there hometowns during the 21days complete lockdown amid COVID-19 outbreak

Migrants walk near Delhi-Ghaziabad road while returning to there hometowns during the 21days complete lockdown amid COVID-19 outbreak. (Photo| ANI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Even as the Yogi Adityanath government tries to project a people-friendly image of the state police by releasing videos and photographs of policemen helping people during the lockdown, stories of police misbehaviour continue to pour in.

Once such report has come in from Rae Bareli where a senior district official allegedly rebuked and threatened a youth who had gone out to buy medicines for his pregnant wife. "Sabki biwiyan pregnant ho gayi hain kya(everybody's wife has got pregnant)," the official who was enforcing he lockdown in the district, told the youth.

Another youth, who said that he had gone to nearby flour mill to give wheat for grinding, was asked to produce a receipt. On being told that no receipt was given by the owner, the officers ordered the cops to take him to the police station.

A group of young migrant workers, who were on their way back home on foot, were made to do sit ups and hop with their backpacks in Noida.

WATCH| UP migrant workers given ‘chemical bath’ in 'disinfection' exercise

In Agra, the cops made youths on the road, carry placards that proclaimed 'Main samaj ka dushman hoon". A senior police officer, when asked, said," I agree that there may be some aberrations but everyone must also understand the pressure that our forces are working under. They are dealing with an unusual situation and people must follow rules and cooperate during lockdown."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus lockdown COVID 19 Coronavirus Lockdown officials misbehaviour Uttar Pradesh lockdown
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp