UGC guidelines on exams, new academic calendar 'fresh breather for students': JNU vice-chancellor

JNU vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said that the UGC guidelines on examinations and academic calendar for the universities are very comprehensive.

Published: 01st May 2020 01:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 01:20 AM   |  A+A-

JNU

Jawaharlal Nehru University (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: JNU vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar called the UGC guidelines on examinations and rescheduling the academic calendar for universities "comprehensive" and a "fresh breather for students".

The new academic session for freshers may begin in universities from September and for already enrolled students in August in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, the University Grants Commission (UGC) told universities on Wednesday.

Detailing the guidelines for examinations and academic calendar for the universities in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, the commission said that the exams for final semester students be conducted in July.

Kumar said that the UGC guidelines on examinations and academic calendar for the universities are very comprehensive. "They take into account the diverse conditions and requirements of higher educational institutions," he said.

ALSO READ| UGC letter to varsities apparently reflects West Bengal's recommendations: State Education minister

The guidelines emphasise on the need to follow the measures taken by the government to contain the spread of COVID-19 while ensuring that the educational processes continue by an effective use of available technological options, he said. "It makes sense to reschedule the academic calendar 2019-2020 because after the lockdown is lifted, it will take some time for the students to complete their examinations and move on to the next academic session. The guidelines also suggest a flexible approach to complete the examinations without diluting the academic rigour and keeping the interests of the students in mind," Kumar said.

He added that the six-month extension for the submission of thesis/dissertations by research scholars is particularly welcome. "Universities are also permitted to alter, add, modify or amend these guidelines to suit the local situations and preparedness of the Universities. These guidelines come as a fresh breather to the students and also the educational institutes in these challenging COVID-19 pandemic period," he added.

