STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two Nanded pilgrims among 18 new COVID-19 cases in Haryana as state tally now reaches 357

Sirsa district officials said both pilgrims had returned from the Hazur Sahib Gurdwara in Nanded and were admitted to hospital.

Published: 02nd May 2020 12:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 12:38 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Two pilgrims, who returned to Sirsa from Maharashtra's Nanded, are among 18 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Haryana on Friday, taking the number of confirmed cases in the state to 357.

Sirsa district officials said both pilgrims had returned from the Hazur Sahib Gurdwara in Nanded and were admitted to hospital. With people returning from Nanded testing positive for the infection in Punjab, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said all pilgrims would be tested.

He added that 16 other pilgrims have been quarantined for two weeks. In addition to Sirsa, eight fresh cases were reported from Faridabad, three from Gurgaon, four from Jhajjar and one from Sonipat, as per a state Health Department bulletin.

Haryana has maintained that many of the coronavirus cases in its NCR districts have their origins in infections emanating from the national capital and the authorities had ordered sealing of the districts with Delhi to check the spread of the infection.

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

The worst-affected districts of the state are Faridabad (61), Nuh (58), Gurgaon (57), Palwal (34), Sonipat (26), Jhajjar (28) and Panchkula (18). According to the health bulletin, the number of active cases in the state is 112 while 241 patients have been discharged so far.

The rate of doubling of cases in the state is 20 days. The state has recorded four COVID-related deaths, it said. The number of samples sent for testing stands at 30,191, out of which reports of 2,050 are awaited.

Among the 24 foreign nationals who tested positive, 14 were the Italian tourists and later 13 of them were discharged while one elderly woman in the group had passed away last month even though she had recovered from the coronavirus infection.

The other 10 foreign nationals found positive are from Sri Lanka, Nepal, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia while 64 are from other states, the bulletin stated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Haryana coronavirus COVID19 Coronavirus Haryana corona cases Nanded gurdwara
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
Gallery
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
Real Madrid, AC Milan, LA Galaxy and of course- Manchester United... The former English captain established wherever he went to play the game. The stylish man, best known for his bendy free kicks and pristine crosses, is a darling of not just the fans but his contemporaries too. Here are 10 interesting quotes about the midfielder that you will like to read on his birthday.
David Beckham turns 44: 10 quotes that explain what football genius the Manchester United great was! Cristiano Ronaldo, Sir Alex Ferguson, Zinedine Zidane and others...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp