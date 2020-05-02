STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With highest single-day spike of 1,008 cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally reaches 11,506

While 106 patients were discharged upon recovery, 320 deaths were reported in in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region including 295 in Mumbai alone.

Published: 02nd May 2020 12:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 12:31 AM   |  A+A-

People wear protective suits as they will distribute grocery packets in Mumbai

People wear protective suits as they distribute grocery packets in Mumbai. (FIle photo| ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra on Friday saw a record single-day increase of 1,008 in the number of coronavirus patients, which took the tally of cases in the state to 11,506. Twenty-six coronavirus patients died during the day, taking the death toll to 485, a state health department statement said.

ALSO READ| Gurdwara in Maharashtra's Nanded closed as 91 more Punjab pilgrims test positive for COVID-19

106 patients were discharged upon recovery. Thus, 1,879 persons have been discharged from hospitals in the state so far. On Friday, ten deaths were reported from Pune city, five in Mumbai, three is Jalgaon district and one each in Pune, Sindhudurg, Bhiwandi, Thane, Nanded, Aurangabad and Parbhani districts so far.

Besides, a patient who hailed from Uttar Pradesh died in Mumbai, the statement said, adding that 15 of the 26 patients who died had high-risk comorbidities. Out of 11,506 patients in the state, 9,081 were detected in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) including 7,812 in Mumbai city alone.

Of 485 coronavirus deaths, 320 were reported in in the MMR including 295 in Mumbai alone. Currently 1,63,026 people are in home quarantine while 11,677 are in institutional quarantine. Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra so far are thus as follows: total cases 11,506, new cases 1,008, total deaths 485, recovered 1,879, number of tests conducted 1,53,125.

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

Besides MMR, in Nashik division there are 365 positive cases, 1,456 in Pune division, 55 in Kolhapur division, 189 in Aurangabad division, 20 in Latur division, 169 in Akola division, 144 in Nagpur division, 20 in latur division.

