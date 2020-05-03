STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Homecoming: Second special train departs from Karnataka to Bihar with 1,200 passengers

According to the South Western Railway Public Relations Officier (PRO), the special train departed at 14:35 pm from Malur Station.

Published: 03rd May 2020 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

Migrant labourers boarding the special train arranged by the Telangana government to send them back to their native places in Jharkhand, at Lingampally railway station in Hyderabad on Friday

Representational image (EPS | Sunish P Surendran)

By ANI

BENGALURU: The second Shramik Special Train departed from Chikkabanavara to Danapur in Bihar with 1200 passengers on Sunday.

ALSO READ | 'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar

The PRO informed that care was taken to ensure social distancing. All passengers were medically examined by the State Government and were issued medical certificates. The thermal screening was again done by Railway Medical Team at Malur Station. No one was detected with high temperature.

"Our RPF team is escorting the train, they are collecting coach wise details and contact numbers of all the passengers. We are digitizing coach wise and train wise data for future need of contact tracing if needed," the PRO said.

"NGO M/s Azim Premji foundation provided lunch packets, biscuits, water bottles, fruits etc to the passengers at the Station. Enroute meal will be provided by the IRCTC," the official added.

Migrant labourers Bihar Shramik special train
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

