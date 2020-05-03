Punjab CM announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia, govt job for kin of soldier killed in Handwara encounter

By ANI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia, government job for the kin of Army soldier NK Rajesh Kumar of 21 RR from Mansa district, who lost his life in Handwara encounter.

"My deep condolences to the family of NK Rajesh Kumar, 21 RR, from village Rajrana, District Mansa, who laid down his life for the Nation while fighting militants in Handwara. A Government job and Rs. 10 Lakh as Ex-Gratia will be given as a mark of respect to the Next of Kin," Chief Minister Singh tweeted.

Five security personnel including a Colonel, a Major and a police officer were killed in the gunbattle with terrorists in Handwara in north Kashmir on Sunday.

The team of 21 Rashtriya Rifles had entered the house of a civilian to prevent a hostage situation when they came under attack from the terrorists.

While the four Army personnel and the police Sub-Inspector lost their lives in the encounter, the civilians trapped in the house were safely evacuated.