Congress government in Chhattisgarh to bear returning migrants' rail travel cost

Baghel had earlier urged Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to run at least 28 trains for this purpose.

Published: 04th May 2020 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

Migrant workers and pilgrims wave as they board a train to their native places during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has decided that the Congress government in Chhattisgarh will bear the cost of travel of migrant workers returning to the state on Shramik Special trains amid the lockdown for the novel coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Monday.

On the direction of Baghel, state transport secretary Dr Kamalpreet Singh wrote a letter to Divisional Railway Manager Shyam Sundar Gupta informing him about the decision and urged the public transporter to take necessary steps to ensure return of labourers from the state stranded across the country.

Earlier in the day, Congress president Sonia Gandhi had announced that her party would bear the cost of rail travel of needy migrant workers stranded at their workplaces due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown and seeking to return home.

