STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NCW receives 315 domestic violence complaints in April amidst coronavirus lockdown

The 315 complaints were received online and on WhatsApp and no complaint was received by post last month.

Published: 04th May 2020 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Illustration | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)

By PTI

NW DELHI: A girl being physically abused to get married and a man seeking protection for his sister being beaten at her in-laws home were among 315 complaints of domestic violence received by the NCW in April, when the country was under a lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 315 complaints were received online and on WhatsApp and no complaint was received by post last month.

Despite that, the complaints were highest since August last year, the NCW data showed.

During previous months, the complaints included those received online and those received by posts.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has said the high numbers can be attributed to the lockdown - imposed since March 25 - which has locked the abuser and the victim together.

The NCW has launched a WhatsApp number -- 7217735372 -- to report cases of domestic violence.

It shared a few case studies of the kind of domestic violence complaints they have received during the lock-down period.

ALSO READ | Officials providing help, relief to domestic violence victims: State to HC

In one of the cases, a girl complained that she is being beaten up by her parents and forced to get married.

The NCW contacted the police following her complaint and she was shifted to a shelter home.

In another case, a man in Tripura complained to NCW that his sister was being physically abused in her in-laws home and she is not able to step out due to lockdown.

"We coordinated with the police which rescued her," an NCW member said.

Another set of cases relate to women getting locked out of their in-laws home.

"Each case is different and whatever the requirement is we act accordingly," the member said.

In a bid to facilitate women to reach out to seek aid, a number of helpline numbers have been launched for reporting crimes against women, especially domestic violence.

COVID-19 lockdown: You can now report domestic violence using this signal

A total of 800 complaints were received by NCW of various crimes committed against women, the NCW data showed.

While domestic violence constituted nearly 40 per cent of the total, the other offence which saw a significant rise in the month of April was cyber crime.

Experts have attributed the rise to the ongoing lockdown which has resulted in "caged predators" attacking women online.

According to the NCW data, 54 cyber complaints (online) were received in April in comparison to 37 (online and by post) in March and 21 (online and by post) in February.

Due to lockdown, only online complaints were received in April.

India is currently under the world's biggest lockdown with around 1.

3 billion people asked to stay home in view of the coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed over 1,300 lives and infected 39,980 people in the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus pandemic coronavirus death toll comestic violence NCW
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp