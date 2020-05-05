STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dig up roads to stop entry of UP vehicles, suggests Rajasthan Minister Subhash Garg

Vehicles reclaim roads as lockdown in India eases. (Photo| PTI)

By IANS

JAIPUR: In a bizarre order, Rajasthan Minister of State for Medical and Health Subhash Garg directed the officials to hire earthmovers to dig up roads for ensuring no entry of vehicles from Uttar Pradesh in the Bharatpur district except for the people on the medical grounds.

READ| COVID-19 cases in India cross 46000-mark in largest daily spike, toll over 1,500

"Since Bharatpur borders are connected with UP, there are people entering Bharatpur from the UP villages using kaccha roads illegally by motor bikes. It is difficult to check such movement and hence have ordered for the same," he said.

The minister also said that the COVID-19 cases in Bharatpur are increasing due to illegal commuting of people from Agra. He instructed officials to install CCTV cameras at entry points of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Bharatpur till Tuesday morning registered 115 COVID-19 cases and two deaths. One positive was registered on Tuesday as well, said Additional Chief Secretary, Health Rohit Kumar Singh.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp