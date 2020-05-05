Roses, masks bearing Madhubani paintings greet overwhelmed students on arrival in Bihar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Over 1200 students returning by a special train from Kota in Rajasthan received a unique welcome at Bihar’s Darbhanga junction on Tuesday as district officials gifted them home-made masks imprinted with Madhubani paintings and a bunch of roses.

The entry and exit points of Darbhanga station were festooned with colourful balloons and welcome posters. On getting off the train, the students were greeted with clapping and a cry of “welcome to your home state”.

Overwhelmed by the gesture, one of the students, Sonu Kumar, said they had never imagined such morale-boosting treatment, adding that he would use the mask with the Madhubani paintings as it exhibited the cultural identity of the state.

The move was the brainchild of Darbhanga district magistrate Dr Tyagarajan SM. “It was aimed at creating confidence and making them feel welcome and bonded with the culture of the state,” he said.

Similarly, in Munger district, DM Rajesh Meena also welcomed the students and others with roses and wished them a safe and healthy life ahead.

Meanwhile, the Muzaffarpur district administration has introduced yoga at some model quarantine centres in Bihar for the migrants.

Besides all this, the state disaster management department is also giving free utensils, clothes and other items to the migrants and others placed under quarantine and allowing them to take these home after being discharged.

On Monday, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar also announced an additional Rs 500 to each of the migrants who are discharged after 21 days of quarantine.