STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Roses, masks bearing Madhubani paintings greet overwhelmed students on arrival in Bihar

One of the students, Sonu Kumar, said they had never imagined such morale-boosting treatment, adding that he would use the mask as it exhibited the cultural identity of the state

Published: 05th May 2020 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

The masks imprinted with Madhubani paintings

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Over 1200 students returning by a special train from Kota in Rajasthan received a unique welcome at Bihar’s Darbhanga junction on Tuesday as district officials gifted them home-made masks imprinted with Madhubani paintings and a bunch of roses.

The entry and exit points of Darbhanga station were festooned with colourful balloons and welcome posters. On getting off the train, the students were greeted with clapping and a cry of “welcome to your home state”.

Overwhelmed by the gesture, one of the students, Sonu Kumar, said they had never imagined such morale-boosting treatment, adding that he would use the mask with the Madhubani paintings as it exhibited the cultural identity of the state.

The move was the brainchild of Darbhanga district magistrate Dr Tyagarajan SM. “It was aimed at creating confidence and making them feel welcome and bonded with the culture of the state,” he said.

Similarly, in Munger district, DM Rajesh Meena also welcomed the students and others with roses and wished them a safe and healthy life ahead.

Meanwhile, the Muzaffarpur district administration has introduced yoga at some model quarantine centres in Bihar for the migrants.

Besides all this, the state disaster management department is also giving free utensils, clothes and other items to the migrants and others placed under quarantine and allowing them to take these home after being discharged.

On Monday, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar also announced an additional Rs 500 to each of the migrants who are discharged after 21 days of quarantine.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Darbhanga Bihar Madhubani paintings COVID-19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards, says Abhijit Banerjee
A TASMAC shop near Gemini flyover (File photo|Martin Louis, EPS)
Liquor prices go up in Tamil Nadu as TASMAC outlets all set to resume business
93 Keralites died of COVID-19 abroad, most deaths reported in UAE, US
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in corona  shutdown: PM Scott Morrison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from Tamil Nadu to MP
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp