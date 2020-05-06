STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Coronavirus: Bihar welcomes students, showers migrants with gifts

On getting off the train, the students were greeted with claps and a chorus of 'welcome to your home state'.

Published: 06th May 2020 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

A student being thermal-scanned at Darbhanga railway station | Express

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Initially reluctant to allow the migrants and students from the state stranded in other parts of the country to return, the Bihar government is nor showering them with gifts. Hundreds of students, who returned from Kota in Rajasthan on Tuesday by a special train, were welcomed at Darbhanga station by district administration officials with bunches of rose and the homemade masks with Madhubani painting prints.

Not just that, the station was festooned with colourful balloons while the screening stalls had posters welcoming the students. On getting off the train, the students were greeted with claps and a chorus of “welcome to your home state”. “Our gesture is aimed at making them feel welcomed and bond with the culture of the state,” DM Dr Tyagrajan SM.

Earlier, the state government had faced a lot of flak for its stand against the return of migrants and students. Perhaps realising the damage it could do to CM Nitish Kumar’s image when the state is scheduled to face elections later this year, the government has embarked on course-correction by handing out gifts to those who have returned.

Thousands of migrants staying at disaster relief camps or district quarantine centres are being provided with sets of utensils, clothes, milk powder, soaps, shampoo, toothbrush, toothpaste, hair oil, mirror and comb, beside mask and food. “We have been allowed to take all these items home after 14 days of quarantine,” said an elated Savita Devi at a quarantine centre in Patna.

On Monday, CM Nitish also announced to give Rs 500 in cash to each of the migrants discharged after 21 days of quarantine.Pratyay Amrit, principal secretary (disaster management) said the DMs of all the 38 districts have been directed to ensure the migrants get these items free of cost without fail.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bihar
Coronavirus
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards, says Abhijit Banerjee
A TASMAC shop near Gemini flyover (File photo|Martin Louis, EPS)
Liquor prices go up in Tamil Nadu as TASMAC outlets all set to resume business
93 Keralites died of COVID-19 abroad, most deaths reported in UAE, US
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in corona  shutdown: PM Scott Morrison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from Tamil Nadu to MP
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp