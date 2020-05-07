Over 22 lakh people are under containment in Bihar: Health Minister Mangal Pandey

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar has set a record of conducting screened around 9.25 crore people during ongoing door-to-door screening programme started on March 16 with an objective to find out people living with cough, cold and other illness.

Sharing this with the media, Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey on Wednesday said: "Bihar has 9% population of the country while has just 1.15% coronavirus positive patients from the total cases in the country, which is very low."

Bihar also has a higher cure rate of 31%, than the average 27.5% cure rate of the country.

He said that 106 containment zones have been set up in 32 districts of the state, covering 1200 wards and villages.

"About 4.20 lakh houses and about 22.90 lakh people are under the containment zones. The most important thing is that out of total reported 541 positive cases,188 patients have been cured and discharged so far," he said.

He informed further that 30 True Net machines would be supplied by the centre government to Bihar in two installments in the next one week.

"In addition to this set, the health department has also placed order to purchase 10 more true net machines, through which the suspected corona patients would be screened," he said.

Pandey also claimed that more than 30,500 samples were tested in the state till date and the capacity of testing is being enhanced by the department to conduct at testing of at least 2500 samples per day.

According to official sources, Munger continued with the highest number of 102 positive cases of which 30 have been cured and rest 71 are active and one had died recently.

After Munger, Buxar has the highest number of 56 positive Covid-19 patients followed by 52 in Rohtas, 45 in Patna, 36 in Nalanda, 32 in Siwan, 31 in Kaimur, 24 in Madhubani and other districts.

Total number of active COVID-19 positive cases in Bihar is 347 out of 542 reported and 188 cured after 4 deaths.