COVID-19: After doctor tests positive, 386 other doctors, health workers quarantined in Guwahati

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A COVID-19 positive case, found at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) lab, has forced the state’s Health Department to quarantine 386 doctors, nurses and others.

Dr Likhitesh, a post-graduate student of medicine hailing from Karnataka, was the in-charge of COVID-19 screening from May 4. He tested positive on Thursday night.

The GMCH lab is a COVID testing hub. A large number of tests, not just from Assam but also from some states of the Northeast, are conducted here.

Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Dr. Likhitesh himself had opted for the test. The court said the swab samples of 386 people that the South Indian had come in contact with were sent for lab tests.

"He started showing symptoms from April 27. He had attended a workshop at the GMCH on April 30. He stayed in Hostel No 1 but frequented Hostel No 5 to have his food (at the mess). We have declared both hostels as containment zones," the Minister said.

He said for one case, 386 people including GMCH superintendent, doctors and others were being quarantined. He said the swab samples had been sent for lab tests and the results would be available by Friday midnight. He also said that contract tracing at the GMCH had been prioritised to reassure the patients of other diseases and their family members.

"The morale of the doctors is very high. If there are a lot of cases, we have plan B in place. But I don’t think the infection has spread. I have seen everyone and they appeared healthy. Let's wait for the reports to come," Sarma said.