Guwahati girl tests positive for COVID-19 after death

GUWAHATI: A 16-year-old Guwahati girl was diagnosed with COVID-19 after her death. Official sources said the girl had died ten days after she had first complained of pain in her leg and fever.

"Dipika Nath had some pain in her leg. On April 27, she had mild fever and she visited the OPD of ESI Hospital in the city. Later, she went to stay at her granny’s residence at the staff colony of Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI). Upon waking up in the morning of May 7, she complained of pain in her leg. She vomited in the evening and died," Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The Minister said after her death was reported, the GMCH authorities had advised the BBCI to bury her body by following the COVID-19 protocols and collect her samples. He said the tests revealed she was a COVID-19 patient on Thursday night.

"We are sad that while she was alive, we could not identify her as a COVID-19 patient and she did not get the kind of treatment she should have got," Sarma lamented.

He said the contact tracing had started and the BBCI staff quarters had been declared a containment zone.

