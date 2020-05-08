STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Guwahati girl tests positive for COVID-19 after death

"We are sad that while she was alive, we could not identify her as a COVID-19 patient and she did not get the kind of treatment she should have got," Sarma lamented.

Published: 08th May 2020 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A 16-year-old Guwahati girl was diagnosed with COVID-19 after her death. Official sources said the girl had died ten days after she had first complained of pain in her leg and fever.

"Dipika Nath had some pain in her leg. On April 27, she had mild fever and she visited the OPD of ESI Hospital in the city. Later, she went to stay at her granny’s residence at the staff colony of Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI). Upon waking up in the morning of May 7, she complained of pain in her leg. She vomited in the evening and died," Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. 

ALSO READ | After doctor tests positive, 386 other doctors, health workers quarantined in Guwahati

The Minister said after her death was reported, the GMCH authorities had advised the BBCI to bury her body by following the COVID-19 protocols and collect her samples. He said the tests revealed she was a COVID-19 patient on Thursday night.

"We are sad that while she was alive, we could not identify her as a COVID-19 patient and she did not get the kind of treatment she should have got," Sarma lamented.

He said the contact tracing had started and the BBCI staff quarters had been declared a containment zone. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid death coronavirus death covid19 Guwahati
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp