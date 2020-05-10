AIIMS experts rushed to Ahmedabad as Gujarat sees surge in coronavirus cases

By Express News Service

A panic-stricken Gujarat government sent an SOS to the Centre following continuous surge in coronavirus cases in the state. Keeping the state’s request, the Centre then immediately flew AIIMS director and pulmonologist Dr Randeep Guleria and Dr Manish Soneja of department of medicine on a special Indian Air Force plane.

The duo visited the civil hospital and met doctors and staff, who were attending to COVID-19 patients and offered them guidance, the release stated. Principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi also interacted with frontline medical staff at the hospital, which has the highest number Covid-19 patients in the city. The AIIMS doctors were also scheduled to visit Sardar Vallabhai Patel Hospital in the city.

Experts from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences visited the civil hospital in Ahmedabad on Saturday and interacted with frontline staff amid concerns over rise in fatalities.The city’s Covid-19 mortality rate stands at 6.5 per cent, which is almost double that of the country’s death rate of 3.3 per cent.

