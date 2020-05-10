STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

AIIMS experts rushed to Ahmedabad as Gujarat sees surge in coronavirus cases

Dr Randeep Guleria and Dr Manish Soneja visited the civil hospital and met doctors and staff, who were attending to COVID-19 patients and offered them guidance.

Published: 10th May 2020 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2020 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria (C) and Dr Manish Sureja in Ahmedabad

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria (C) and Dr Manish Sureja in Ahmedabad. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

A panic-stricken Gujarat government sent an SOS to the Centre following continuous surge in coronavirus cases in the state. Keeping the state’s request, the Centre then immediately flew AIIMS director and pulmonologist Dr Randeep Guleria and Dr Manish Soneja of department of medicine on a special Indian Air Force plane.  

The duo visited the civil hospital and met doctors and staff, who were attending to COVID-19 patients and offered them guidance, the release stated. Principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi also interacted with frontline medical staff at the hospital, which has the highest number Covid-19 patients in the city. The AIIMS doctors were also scheduled to visit Sardar Vallabhai Patel Hospital in the city.

ALSO READ| 394 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat take tally to 7,797

Experts from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences visited the civil hospital in Ahmedabad on Saturday and interacted with frontline staff amid concerns over rise in fatalities.The city’s Covid-19 mortality rate stands at 6.5 per cent, which is almost double that of the country’s death rate of 3.3 per cent.

AIIMS director and pulmonologist Dr Randeep Guleria and Dr Manish Soneja of AIIMS’ department of medicine, flew in on a special Indian Air Force plane on Friday, an official said. The duo visited the civil hospital and met doctors and staff, who were attending to COVID-19 patients and offered them guidance, the release stated.Principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi also interacted with frontline medical staff at the hospital, which has the highest number Covid-19 patients in the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Gujarat coronavirus situation AIIMS Ahmedabad AIIMS team
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp