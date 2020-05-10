Chhattisgarh ex-CM Ajit Jogi remains critical, next 48 hours very crucial

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: A day after Ajit Jogi, 74 suffered a cardiac arrest and was put on ventilator support system, the former chief minister reportedly remains very critical and under direct observation by a team of 8 doctors at a private nursing home in Raipur.

Yesterday at his residence, after a tamarind seed got stuck in his oesophagus (windpipe), Jogi collapsed on his wheelchair. There was a short cessation of breathing followed by abrupt loss of heart functioning and consciousness.

According to the medical bulletin issued on Sunday, he is in coma showing minimal neurological activity.

“A team of doctors are doing their best to revive the health of Shri Jogi. But his condition still remains serious and apprehensive. We will come to know during the next 48 hours on how his body is responding to medicines and treatment”, said Dr Sunil Khemka, medical director of the hospital.

Some swelling in the brain was noticed and a CT scan would be conducted to identify the reason. The doctors suspect owing to lack of oxygen supply to the entire brain for short duration (respiratory arrest) yesterday might have led to the brain swelling.

His blood pressure is being controlled by medicines while the heart functioning reportedly is normal.