Railways issues timings of 30 special trains to run from May 12

These trains will run between cities including New Delhi, Howrah, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bilaspur and Bengaluru among other cities on daily, biweekly, triweekly and weekly basis.

Published: 11th May 2020 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 07:18 PM

Railway, Trains

Representational Image. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian Railways on Monday issued the timing schedule of 30 special trains to be run with effect from May 12.

Bookings for 15 passenger trains starting from Tuesday has started from 6 pm on Monday as the data pertaining to special trains is being fed on the IRCTC website.

"Data pertaining to special trains is being fed on the IRCTC website. Train ticket bookings will be available in a short while. Please wait. Inconvenience is regretted," the Ministry of Railways had tweeted.

ALSO READ | Passengers with confirmed e-tickets don't need e-pass to board trains: Home Ministry

Indian Railways will resume passenger train operations nearly after two months when services were stopped due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.

