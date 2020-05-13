Bihar COVID-19 toll rises to seven with 56-year-old woman's death, 29 more test positive

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: A 56-year-old woman has died at Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH), taking Bihar's COVID-19 toll to seven.

29 residents of Buxar, Nawada, Begusarai, Gopalganj, Rohtas, Khagaria and Bhagalpur also tested positive for COVID-19, taking the state's tally to 908.

According to principal secretary of health Sanjay Kumar, the woman died of a cardio pulmonary arrest.

"She had no travel history or contact history but tested positive on May 10," Kumar stated. Prior to being brought to NMCH, she went to Mahavir Cancer Sansthan for a COVID-19 test on May 8 and was brought to NMCH on May 9.



The state's first COVID-19 death was a patient from Munger having a travel history abroad who died on March 21 followed by the death of a patient from Vaishali on April 17, a patient from East Champaran on May 1, a patient from Sitamarhi, an elderly patient from Sasaram and a Patna-based patient on May 10.

Now, all of Bihar's 48 districts have been affected by COVID-19. More than 190 migrant workers have tested positive from across the state between May 4 and 10.

Munger has emerged as the top hotspot with 116 COVID-19 patients followed by 90 in Patna and other districts. Meanwhile, the state health department has installed 15 Truenat machines following the directions of CM Nitish Kumar at 13 different districts -- Nalanda, Gaya, Rohtas, Buxar, Munger, Bhagalpur, Siwan, Bettiah, Motihari, Madhepura, Purnia, Katihar and Madhubani.