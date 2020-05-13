STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

More returnees from Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra turn COVID-19 positive in Bihar

According to official data, 55 migrant labourers infected with the COVID-19 have returned from New Delhi between May 4 and May 12 by trains to Bihar.

Published: 13th May 2020 01:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 01:50 AM   |  A+A-

After a month, migrant workers return to Bihar. (Photo| EPS/ Ranjit K Dey)

After a month, migrant workers return to Bihar. (Photo| EPS/ Ranjit K Dey)

By Express News Service

PATNA: In the past nine days, the number of migrant labourers turning positive for COVID-19 is higher for retuness from New Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra in Bihar.

With the mass return of migrant workers by the special trains, the health department prepared for data for the period of May 4 to May 12 till 10 am.

The data has been prepared first nine days after the positive cases started getting reported from rural areas in particular w.r.t return of migrant workers by trains.

According to official data, 55 migrant labourers infected with the COVID-19 have returned from New Delhi between May 4 and May 12 by trains to Bihar.

Gujarat followed New Delhi with 46 migrant workers infected positive with COVID-19.

After Gujarat has been followed by Maharashtra from where 44 migrants have returned carrying COVID-19 infection. Out of the 44, two of them, aged about 60 and 45, were among the six positive patients who have died so far in the state.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

The neighbouring state West Bengal stands as the fourth state from where 16 migrant labourers have returned carrying infection including a group of six in Samastipur.

Compared to West Bengal, another neighbouring state Uttar Pradesh repatriated only 11 migrant labourers infected with COVID-19 followed by six from Rajasthan,3 from Telangana, 3 from Haryana and 1 from Kerala and 1 from Jharkhand.

Among all the 190 COVID-19 positive cases, infection trails of four migrants are still not being ascertained as to from where or whom they have been infected with.

Among Bihar's 37 affected districts, Begusarai has witnessed the highest number of 26 COVID- 19 positive migrant labourers followed by 15 in Nalanda, 13 in each Bhagalpur and Munger, 11 in Saharsa, 10 in Khagaria, 8 in Samastipur, 7  each in Sheikhpura, Darbhanga and Madhepura, 6 each in Muzaffarpur and Arwal and rest in other districts.

Principal Secretary of Health Department, Sanjay Kumar said that all these migrants have been placed under institutional quarantine centers across the concerned areas. He said that the total count of Covid-19 positive reached 830 on Tuesday with 52 fresh cases reported positive.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bihar Coronavirus COVID 19 Gujarat delhi Maharashtra COVID 19 cases Shramik trains Migrant labourers
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp