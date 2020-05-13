More returnees from Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra turn COVID-19 positive in Bihar

By Express News Service

PATNA: In the past nine days, the number of migrant labourers turning positive for COVID-19 is higher for retuness from New Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra in Bihar.

With the mass return of migrant workers by the special trains, the health department prepared for data for the period of May 4 to May 12 till 10 am.

The data has been prepared first nine days after the positive cases started getting reported from rural areas in particular w.r.t return of migrant workers by trains.

According to official data, 55 migrant labourers infected with the COVID-19 have returned from New Delhi between May 4 and May 12 by trains to Bihar.

Gujarat followed New Delhi with 46 migrant workers infected positive with COVID-19.

After Gujarat has been followed by Maharashtra from where 44 migrants have returned carrying COVID-19 infection. Out of the 44, two of them, aged about 60 and 45, were among the six positive patients who have died so far in the state.

The neighbouring state West Bengal stands as the fourth state from where 16 migrant labourers have returned carrying infection including a group of six in Samastipur.

Compared to West Bengal, another neighbouring state Uttar Pradesh repatriated only 11 migrant labourers infected with COVID-19 followed by six from Rajasthan,3 from Telangana, 3 from Haryana and 1 from Kerala and 1 from Jharkhand.

Among all the 190 COVID-19 positive cases, infection trails of four migrants are still not being ascertained as to from where or whom they have been infected with.

Among Bihar's 37 affected districts, Begusarai has witnessed the highest number of 26 COVID- 19 positive migrant labourers followed by 15 in Nalanda, 13 in each Bhagalpur and Munger, 11 in Saharsa, 10 in Khagaria, 8 in Samastipur, 7 each in Sheikhpura, Darbhanga and Madhepura, 6 each in Muzaffarpur and Arwal and rest in other districts.

Principal Secretary of Health Department, Sanjay Kumar said that all these migrants have been placed under institutional quarantine centers across the concerned areas. He said that the total count of Covid-19 positive reached 830 on Tuesday with 52 fresh cases reported positive.