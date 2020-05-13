STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Vegetable sellers being tested for COVID-19 now in Bihar

In Patna alone, approximately 2000 vegetables-sellers have been estimated to be active in the vegetable trade either at markets or moving throughout the areas with pushcarts.

Published: 13th May 2020 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

Swab samples of vegetable sellers being taken. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PATNA: In a first, the state health department in Bihar has brought the population of vegetable sellers of urban areas under the "must-to-be-COVID-19-tested" after the migrant labourers.

This has been decided and directed to all the districts to be done in an effort to curb the asymptomatic spread of COVID-19 infection because of their proximity while selling vegetables amid the lockdown.

Confirming the news to this newspaper, principal secretary of health department Sanjay Kumar said that the directives have been issued to the district magistrates (DMs) of all 38 districts including Patna to collect the samples of vegetables sellers particularly from the urban and city areas for conducting proper testing for the COVID-19 infection.

In Patna alone, approximately 2000 vegetables-sellers have been estimated to be active in the vegetable trade either at markets or moving throughout the areas with push carts.

As per a conservative estimate, around 50,000 vegetable sellers are involved in the sales of varieties of vegetables at different urban markets in all cities of 38 districts.

Kumar through his official letter, citing some cases of vegetables sellers testing positive in Chennai and Delhi, has said that the test of vegetables sellers in the city is imperative viewing the growing cases of infection.

This initiative to collect samples of vegetables sellers started from Tuesday in many cities for lab testing to check the possible infection of COVID-19.

It has also been asked to limit the sampling to 50 vegetables sellers so that their testing could be done within 24 hours in testing laboratories in Patna and other nearby testing spots started for the COVID-19 test.

Kumar said that sampling of vegetable sellers will continue alongside the sampling of migrants.

Meanwhile, health sources said that vegetable sellers fall under the category of highly vulnerable for COVID-19 after barbers, the positive cases.


 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bihar vegetable sellers coronavirus
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp