STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Silver lining for CAPFs as COVID-19 recoveries more than new cases

The highest number of 12 fresh cases of the infection were reported in ITBP but the force also recorded an equal number of recoveries since Wednesday.

Published: 14th May 2020 09:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 09:59 PM   |  A+A-

CRPF

Image of CAPF men used for representational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For the first time in the last one month, more paramilitary personnel recovered from COVID-19 than were found infected with the coronavirus, in a development that came as silver lining for the forces which have been seeing an increasing number of its personnel getting infected.

As many as 36 personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, officials said on Thursday. They, however, added that 25 more personnel have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of active cases in the central paramilitary forces to 824.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

The CAPFs, with a combined strength of around 10 lakh personnel, are deployed for a variety of duties in the internal security domain and as border guards. These forces comprise the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

The highest recoveries of 21 personnel were reported from BSF, which also has the maximum number of COVID-19 cases amongst the forces. BSF also recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday but with the recoveries, the total number of active cases came down from 303 to 292. The 2.5-lakh strong force guards the borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

ALSO READ: BSF practices different social gathering rules for force headquarters and field units

"Since yesterday, 21 (Tripura-14, Kolkata-6, Delhi-1) earlier tested COVID-19 positive BSF personnel have been discharged from hospitals after being tested negative. They have been put under quarantine as per the protocol. These 21 are in addition to earlier three (Tekanpur-2, Delhi-1) cured cases," BSF said, in a statement. 

The highest number of 12 fresh cases of the infection were reported in ITBP but the force also recorded an equal number of recoveries since Wednesday. The number of active cases in the nearly 90,000-strong force is 158. All cases of coronavirus in ITBP are from Delhi.

Three personnel belonging to CISF, the force responsible for manning high risk establishments, recovered on Thursday.

The Central Industrial Security Force and the Sashastra Seema Bal, reported no fresh case of the viral disease. The number of active cases are 106 and 20 in the CISF and the SSB respectively.

ALSO READ: CISF officer dies due to COVID-19 in Kolkata, 37 colleagues turn positive

The country’s largest paramilitary, the Central Reserve Police Force, with 3.25 lakh personnel, had three fresh infections--all cases from Delhi. The number of active cases in the force now is 248.

The rising number of COVID-19 cases in the CAPFs, has become a serious concern for the security grid. Six troopers—three from the from the CISF, two in the BSF and one from the CRPF have died due to the COVID-19 disease.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CAPF BSF CISF coronavirus COVID 19 cases lockdown security
Coronavirus
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrant workers
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse back on duty
The migrant workers have been living in the stationary train at Secunderabad railway station for the last 50 days (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'Tell us if we should kill ourselves': UP migrants who made trains their home
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization speaks during a news conference on updates regarding on the novel coronavirus COVID-19, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus may never go away, says WHO expert Mike Ryan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp