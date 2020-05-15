Bihar police introduce new system to protect officers on ground from COVID-19

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

PATNA: With 32 cops testing positive with the COVID-19, the Bihar police have introduced a Strict Access Control System with immediate effect in every police line and police station of all districts.

Under this system, entry of outsiders either in police line or police station is allowed only on the basis of urgency of works.

Confirming this, Jitendra Kumar, ADGP (police headquarters) on Friday said that the infection of COVID-19 has been confirmed with 32 cops in which 21 cops from BMP-14, 1 cop from BMP-1 and 10 cops from different districts

Kumar told the media that eight cops out of 32 have already recovered and rest 24 are in insolation.

"A matter of great satisfaction is that state police are undeterred and continuously discharging their duties in the prevailing testing times," he said, adding that total 2047 FIRs have been lodged against the violators of lockdown since March 22 to May 15 and 2,183 persons arrested for violating the lockdown in the state.

"Besides all this state police have seized a record number of 70,203 vehicles and collected more than Rs 16.24 crores in fine from the violators of lockdown so far", Kumar added.

To secure the cops on duty, he said that 2,13,374 masks, 88,142 pairs of gloves and 22,000 litres sanitizers have already been distributed amongst the police forces of state.

"All police stations and police lines across the state are being sanitized and strict access control system implemented," he said.