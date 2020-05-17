STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 resurgence in once green zone Goa as cases rise to 22

Six of the total number of patients are passengers of the Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram Express train, who tested positive in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Published: 17th May 2020 11:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 11:27 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: The tally of COVID-19 patients in Goa reached 22 after nine such cases were reported on Sunday, a health department official said.

Six of the total number of patients are passengers of the Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram Express train, who tested positive in the last 24 hours, the official said.

"All the 22 patients have been admitted to a specially-designated COVID-19 hospital in Margao town," he said.

On May 1, Goa had been declared as green zone after all the seven COVID-19 patients previously found in the state recovered.

However, the coastal state has witnessed a spurt in the number of cases over the last few days.

However, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has claimed that there is no community transmission in the state.

As per the data available, six passengers from the Rajdhani Express train that arrived on Saturday have tested positive during last 24 hours.

Three workers, who were brought to Goa from neighbouring states as a part of resumption of industrial units, have also tested positive, the official said.

During the day, the state tested 997 samples that were drawn on Sunday.

Of them 527 tested negative, while nine were found positive, the official said.

"However, results of 456 others, including the train passengers who arrived on Sunday from Delhi, are still awaited," the official said.

The state government swung into action after passengers of the Rajadhani Express, which arrived on Saturday, tested positive.

State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said the co- passengers, who travelled with the positive patients, have been taken to institutional quarantine of 14 days.

The state has moved to strengthen its testing facilities by installing additional rapid testing (TrueNat) machines at its district hospitals in Margao, Mapusa and sub district hospital in Ponda.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Goa coronavirus cases coronavirus COVID 19 green zone
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp