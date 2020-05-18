Gujarat COVID-19 cases up by 366 to 11,746

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat on Monday recorded 366 new COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths, taking the case count to 11,746 and the number of fatalities to 694, a Health official said.

A total of 305 patients were also discharged from various hospitals, taking the totalnumber of the recovered cases to 4,804, the official said.

ALSO READ | With 247 fresh COVID-19 cases, Ahmedabad tally rises to 8,420; death toll at 524

Gujarat now has 6,248 active cases, 38 of whom are on ventilator.

A total of 1,48,824 samples have been tested so far, the official added.