Gujarat COVID-19 cases up by 366 to 11,746
As many as 191 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospital Sunday, taking the number of recovered patients in the state to 4,499, Principal Secretary (Health), Jayanti Ravi said.
Published: 18th May 2020 01:14 AM | Last Updated: 19th May 2020 01:06 AM | A+A A-
AHMEDABAD: Gujarat on Monday recorded 366 new COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths, taking the case count to 11,746 and the number of fatalities to 694, a Health official said.
A total of 305 patients were also discharged from various hospitals, taking the totalnumber of the recovered cases to 4,804, the official said.
Gujarat now has 6,248 active cases, 38 of whom are on ventilator.
A total of 1,48,824 samples have been tested so far, the official added.