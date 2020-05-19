STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Desperate to avoid institutional quarantine, Bihar migrant workers break social distancing rules

Surprisingly, the police force in most places looks the other way whenever a truck or bus overcrowded with migrants are in sight.

Published: 19th May 2020 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant workers returning from different stats travel in a crowded truck in Bihar. (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Desperation is running so high among the migrant labourers returning to their homes that they don't care to follow any social distancing norms. Hundreds are seen each day on the roads of Bihar trying to make space for themselves in the overcrowded vehicles to reach homes and thus avoid police detention followed by institutional quarantine.

Surprisingly, the police force in most places looks the other way whenever a truck or bus overcrowded with migrants are in sight.

On Monday morning, hundreds of migrant-labourers were seen moving towards Khagaria side by trucks without being intercepted for flouting the social distancing.

"Our life is now in the hands of God, then why should be scared of anything? We are travelling to our homes where either we will die or find some work. But we'll never return to other states", Naresh Kumar, riding in a truck at new bypass at Patna said.

Desperation among them to reach homes has increased to such an extent that 99 migrant-labourers halted a Sharmik Special train at Ara on Sunday and attempted to escape. But the alert railway cops escorting the train caught and brought them back.

This was not an isolated instance of growing frustration among migrants culminating into escape attempts to avoid the mandatory quarantine.

In many districts, migrant workers have reportedly escaped in recent times including Buxar, Katihar and Banka districts.

Later, they were traced and brought back to the quarantine centres by police but what has sent the entire police administration into a tizzy now is the migrant workers resorting to nuisances and protests apart from attempting to escape from detention.

Taking serious note of such incidents, the state Disaster Management Department has passed a circular that the travel costs and the additional financial assistance announced by CM Nitish Kumar would be reimbursed to only those migrants who complete the entire quarantine period.

"The Disaster Management Department is making all arrangements at quarantine centres and providing clothes, utensils and all other things for free - allowing them to take to their homes on being discharged. They are made to practices yoga and most of them are getting benefited by such heathy activities except few incidents of escapism", Pratyay Amrit, principal secretary of the Disaster Management Department claimed.

On Monday,  thousands of migrant workers returned by Sharmik trains from other states but they didn't follow social distancing at all. They were seen being going in a crowded way by buses to their concerned districts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bihar social distancing Coronavirus COVID-19 Bihar coronavirus lockdown Bihar police
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp