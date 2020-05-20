STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MHA's 5 conditions to conduct 10th, 12th board exams

As per the MHA order, all teachers, students and staff involved in the examination process will have to mandatorily wear masks.

Published: 20th May 2020 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

Exams, Coronavirus, School students

For representational purposes (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday allowed to conduct the pending board examinations for Class X and XII by exempting them from the lockdown measures, subject to five conditions.

As per the MHA order, no examination centre will be permitted in the containment zones -- the specific geographical areas defined by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHF) where positive Covid-19 cases are found.

As per the MHA order, all teachers, students and staff involved in the examination process will have to mandatorily wear masks. There shall be provisions of thermal scanning and sanitisers at all the centres where maintaining social distancing will be a must.

ALSO READ: Check revised date sheet of pending class 10 and 12 exams released by CBSE

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla in a letter to the chief secretaries of all the states said that the ministry has received requests from the state governments and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for conducting the board examinations and the matter has been examined by the ministry.

"Taking into consideration the academic interest of a large number of students, it has been decided to grant exemption from the lockdown measures to conduct the examinations for class 10th and 12th," he wrote.

The annual board exams for Class X and XII were suspended after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown on March 24 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The lockdown is presently in its fourth phase and will continue till May 31.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) has declared that students will appear for the pending Class X and XII board exams at the schools where they are enrolled, instead of an external exam centre.

The ministry is also planning to declare the board exam results by July-end and the evaluation process has already begun for the papers which were conducted before the lockdown was announced.

The pending board exams will now be held from July 1-15, maintaining strict social distancing norms.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
board exams Class 10 board exam Class 12 board exam MHA coronavirus lockdown COVID-19
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp