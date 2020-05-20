STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
People involved in makhana production hoping to see better days in Bihar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Monday also directed officials of the agriculture department for ensuring maximum protection of Makhana, litichi and honey.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PATNA: After a long time, farmers involved in the production of makhana, litchi and honey have started seeing a ray of hope with the announcement of special economic packages for the agricultural sectors.

Bihar produces 90 per cent of the total production of makhana (Gorgon nuts) of the country.

Considered rich with minerals and vitamins like calcium, magnesium and potassium besides others, farming of makhana is done on large scale in Bihar's nine districts namely Darbhanga, Kishanganj, Madhubani, Purnia, Katihar, Sitamarhi, Saharsa, Supaul and Araria.

According to an official figure, around 25000 metric tonnes of makhana are produced per year in Bihar with an annual turnover of Rs 300 crores.

"Now, an appropriate time has come to revive the farming of makhana as an agro industry because of its enormous employment as well as income generating capacity. Its promotion from the government side will help a lot in ameliorating the collapsed rural economy in the post-COVID 19 outbreak," Vinay K Thakur, a farmer of Madhubani, who is engaged in the production of makhana.

Similarly, the litchi growers also feel optimistic to get a boost in the litchi- cultivation with the state government claiming to start branding the products of makhana, litchi and honey.

Bihar's famous variety of Shahi litchi is cultivated over 32,000 hectares of land and fetches annual turnover of income of around Rs 500 crore.

"Agro plants on processing juices and other drinks with litchi in Bihar will generate at least 2 lakh employments if government promotes litchi entrepreneurship through soft loans,"  Raja Singh, a prominent litich -growing farmer estimated.

Official sources said that more than 9000 beekeepers are directly linked in honey production in the state which produces 10 per cent of total honey production in the country.

Agriculture Minister of Bihar Dr Prem Kumar said: "Bihar is excited about makhana production with the announcement of a package of Rs 10,000 crore for branding local crops. Arrangements are being made for production, branding and marketing in the cluster by forming farmers groups".

The Minister also that Bihar would be developed as the country's number one state in honey and litchi productions.

"The government will create a database of all bee-keeping farmers and they will be given identity cards so that there is no problem in carrying boxes for developing beehives," he said, adding that demand of Bihar's honey is high in foreign countries.

