Day after cyclone Amphan wreaked havoc in Bengal, Amit Shah says 'closely monitoring situation'

Shah's tweets came a day after cyclone Amphan made landfall in Odisha and West Bengal and wreaked havoc in the two states.

Published: 21st May 2020 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

Trees and electric poles get uprooted and damaged the vehicles as a result of cyclone Amphan, in Kolkata

Trees and electric poles get uprooted and damaged the vehicles as a result of cyclone Amphan, in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the central government is closely monitoring the cyclone Amphan and stated that he has talked to the Chief Ministers of Odisha and West Bengal and assured all possible help to both the states.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre is committed for the safety and security of every citizen of the country.

"We are closely monitoring the cyclone Amphan and are in continuous touch with concerned authorities. I have also spoken to CM Odisha, Shri Naveen Patnaik Ji and CM West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee Ji over the situation arising due to the cyclone and assured all possible help from Centre," Shah tweeted.

The Home Minister said that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are already on the ground and urged people in the two states to stay indoors and follow instructions.

READ| Cyclone Amphan killed 72 in West Bengal, says CM Mamata Banerjee

"PM @narendramodi's government is committed for the safety and security of every citizen. NDRF teams are already on the ground to help people in need. I urge people of West Bengal and Odisha to stay indoor and follow instructions. Praying for everyone's safety and well being," Shah said in a following tweet.

Shah's tweets came a day after cyclone Amphan made landfall in Odisha and West Bengal and wreaked havoc in the two states.

NDRF Director General SN Pradhan said that it is a "massive challenge" for the NDRF to carry out restoration work for cyclone Amphan in view of COVID-19 but added that its teams were semi-prepared for the cyclone as they were preparing for the combination of COVID-19 and floods.

