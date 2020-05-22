400 people in Bihar trained to ease COVID-19 panic in state through counselling

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The state health department of Bihar has decided to provide counselling to people, mostly the migrant workers who have been quarantined to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In the state's first of its kind project, the health society trained 400 officials via video conferencing on reducing fear psychosis, stress or depression in people who are quarantined through counselling.

Sources report that stress levels are rising among people in quarantine as well as the general public amid the pandemic.

According to official statement of state health society, 400 persons including psychiatrists, doctors, paramedics staffs, counsellors along with the AIDS control and family planning program officers in the state have been trained to de-stress people who are reeling from the sudden changes owing to the virus outbreak.

Official statement said that all the 400 trained personnel would tour across the districts and panchayat levels for conducting counselling sessions at isolation and quarantine centres depending on the requirements.

Dr Rajesh Kumar, head of the department of Psychiatric at IGIMS in Patna, one of the main trainers, shared with the media that anxiety level has been found to be increasing among the migrant-labourers which can lead to irritating behavioural changes.

On Wednesday, a youth quarantined at a centre in Vaishali district committed suicide after being affected by the stress. The boy was reportedly tensed and felt hopeless for so many weeks.

His test samples came back positive after his death.

Other prominent officers imparted training through video conferencing to 400 personnel were clinical scientist Priya Kumari, Dr Aatrey Ganguly, professional officer of mental health and substance abuse, WHO, Manoj Kumar, executive director State health society and others.