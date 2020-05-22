STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

400 people in Bihar trained to ease COVID-19 panic in state through counselling

In the state's first of its kind project, the health society trained 400 officials via video on reducing fear psychosis, stress or depression in people who are quarantined through counselling. 

Published: 22nd May 2020 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

Official statement said that all the 400 trained personnel would tour across the districts and panchayat levels for conducting counselling sessions.

Official statement said that all the 400 trained personnel would tour across the districts and panchayat levels for conducting counselling sessions.

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: The state health department of Bihar has decided to provide counselling to people, mostly the migrant workers who have been quarantined to curb the spread of COVID-19. 

In the state's first of its kind project, the health society trained 400 officials via video conferencing on reducing fear psychosis, stress or depression in people who are quarantined through counselling. 

Sources report that stress levels are rising among people in quarantine as well as the general public amid the pandemic. 

According to official statement of state health society, 400 persons including psychiatrists, doctors, paramedics staffs, counsellors along with the AIDS control and family planning program officers in the state have been trained to de-stress people who are reeling from the sudden changes owing to the virus outbreak.

Official statement said that all the 400 trained personnel would tour across the districts and panchayat levels for conducting counselling sessions at isolation and quarantine centres depending on the requirements.

Dr Rajesh Kumar, head of the department of Psychiatric at IGIMS in Patna, one of the main trainers, shared with the media that anxiety level has been found to be increasing among the migrant-labourers which can lead to irritating behavioural changes.

On Wednesday, a youth quarantined at a centre in Vaishali district committed suicide after being affected by the stress. The boy was reportedly tensed and felt hopeless for so many weeks. 

His test samples came back positive after his death. 

Other prominent officers imparted training through video conferencing to 400 personnel were clinical scientist Priya Kumari, Dr Aatrey Ganguly, professional officer of mental health and substance abuse, WHO, Manoj Kumar, executive director State health society and others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bihar covid 19 COVID 19 Coronavirus bihar Bihar Bihar mental health counselling
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children and adolescents temporally related to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp