STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre should strengthen locust warning organization in Rajasthan: CM Gehlot

Gehlot was discussing locust control with collectors of these districts, locust warning organisations and agriculture department officials through video conference.

Published: 22nd May 2020 11:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 11:38 PM   |  A+A-

Pests, Locust

Representational image

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has demanded that the central government to strengthen the locust warning organization in the state.

The demand comes in view of the locust attack in the state's frontier districts that border Pakistan.

Gehlot was discussing locust control with collectors of these districts, locust warning organisations and agriculture department officials through video conference.

He said that after almost three decades of continuous attack of locusts, it has become necessary to strengthen the locust warning organisation in the state.

ALSO READ | Locusts from Pakistan enter Indian states, threaten standing crops

The chief minister said that due to the outbreak of locusts, farmers had suffered a big loss last year.

This year, the attack of locusts is expected to be more intense than before.

Gehlot said that he had apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the matter in a video conference earlier.

Since the work of a locust warning organization is under the Centre, it should strengthen it and provide necessary resources, he said.

The chief minister said this time locust swarms have moved from the border districts to Ajmer, Jaipur, Karauli, Tonk, Dausa, Sawai Madhopur and other districts so new ways to control them are required.

State Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria said that after entering the Pakistani border in the state on April 11, small swarms of locusts have also reached other districts.

He said about 50,000 hectare area has been affected by them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
locust locust crisis Ashok Gehlot Rajasthan locust crisis
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp